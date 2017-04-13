Ribbon cut at Tucker’s Gap Event Center

The 13,000-sqaure-foot facility sits on 53 private acres and plays host to weddings, corporate events, holiday parties and family reunions.

Representatives from the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce, the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce and the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce took part in the ribbon cutting.

Owners Christine and Kevin New, and their daughter Faith New, welcomed guests to a tour of the facility, as well as refreshments, after the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Melanie Minter, executive director of the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce, and Christine New said a few words during the event Thursday.

Minter welcomed the New family and their business into the Lebanon area and thanked the dozens of people who took part in the event.

Christine New said she is grateful for the hard work of the employees who work at the event center — including event center coordinator Nancy Baker, facilities manager Matt Campbell and Faith New, who helps coordinate parking for events — and the many sponsors, caterers and vendors who help with events.

For more information about the venue, visit tuckersgap.com or contact Nancy Baker, event center coordinator, at 770-906-0489 or nancy@tuckersgap.com.