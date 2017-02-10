Lebanon Absolute Kubota recognized for excellence

The certification program was created by Kubota’s senior leadership team in conjunction with its National Dealer Advisory Board to recognize dealers around the country that are providing customers with the “ultimate Kubota experience” from top quality equipment, to sales and financing, customer satisfaction and best in class service.

“Whether it is landscapers, contractors or large property owners, today’s customers expect equipment dealers to be top-notch, full-service partners. Kubota’s Award of Excellence program recognizes dealers that are already there, meeting and exceeding customers’ expectations,” said Todd Stucke, senior VP of, sales, marketing and product support for Kubota. “Simply put, they are our very best, and they’ve set the bar high. For that, we thank and applaud them.”

Unique to Kubota’s Award of Excellence program is its designation criteria. The advisory board and Kubota worked together to narrow down the criteria to 17 core elements that are the absolute most critical for longevity, segment growth and overall business success. These 17 elements fall into five categories:

• customer experience.



• financial operations.

• sales and marketing.

• building brand value.

• service.

To be recognized with a Kubota Premier Award of Excellence a dealership must meet all requirements and achieve at least an 80 percent compliance percentage within the five categories.

“This is the second year of Kubota’s Award of Excellence program and it is already setting a high standard that will pave the way for sustained growth and market segment leadership,” Ray Villarreal, Kubota director of dealer development adds. “We have built a strong reputation for top quality on the manufacturing level and this award recognizes Absolute Kubota is delivering on the Kubota promise before, during and after the sale.