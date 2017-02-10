Businesses unite around MDA Shamrocks

Participating retailers invite customers to join them in the nation’s largest St. Patrick’s Day fundraising program, by adding an iconic paper Shamrock pinup to their purchase at checkout for just a $1, $5 or a larger contribution – all benefiting MDA.

Local retailers and restaurants in the Middle Tennessee area participating in the nationwide program include Lowes, Kroger, Bargain Hunt, Quik Mart, Penn Station East Coast Subs, Hardees, Burger King, Houchen’s Industries, Beach Oil, Bojangles, Little Caesar’s, Kentucky Lake Oil and Minit Mart.

“For many of us the Shamrock is a symbol of luck, but for families fighting muscle-debilitating diseases, MDA Shamrocks represent so much more – strength, independence and life,” said executive director Lauren Clanton. “With help from our generous partners and the Middle Tennessee community, we will be able to bring urgently needed answers and support to kids and adults affected by neuromuscular diseases today, as we work together to make tomorrow free from the diseases themselves.”

To learn more about the 2017 MDA Shamrocks program and how to get involved, contact fundraising coordinator Joy Stafford at 615-832-5005 or jstafford@mdausa.org or visit mda.org/shamrocks.