Tennessee Thrives surpasses 350 members

Since Tennessee Thrives launched in December with a mission of promoting an open and prosperous Tennessee, more than 150 businesses from the state’s cities and rural areas have signed the coalition’s pledge – nearly doubling the coalition’s size in a matter of weeks.

Supporters represent a broad array of Tennessee organizations, from leading companies such as International Paper, Nissan, HCA, FedEx and Radio Systems Corp., to smaller businesses fueling local communities, including Tennessee Cheesecake in Lebanon, Half Hill Farm in Woodbury, Milosi Landscaping in Hendersonville and Republic Plumbing in Madison.

“We’re proud that Warby Parker is an open, welcoming and diverse organization,” said Dave Gilboa, co-founder and co-CEO of Warby Parker. “We can’t wait to establish a bigger presence in Nashville and grow an even bigger team.”

To learn more about Tennessee Thrives, visit tennesseethrives.org.