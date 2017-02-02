Chamber awards recognize excellence in the community

Several community members and business leaders were recognized for their work in 2016 at the banquet, which was themed “Fly Me to the Moon.”

Scott Jasper, 2016 chairman of the board, gave opening remarks. He offered a look back at the chamber’s 2016 highlights.

“Our goal is to follow the theme ‘Lebanon-Wilson County is simply the best,’” Jasper said. “The chamber is all about community, and we have a great community.”

During 2016, the chamber and its 1,028 members held 44 ribbon cuttings, seven ground breaking ceremonies and 28 business before or after hours events.

Jasper commended the efforts the chamber made in the community, including academic and athletic scholarships.

Awards were presented to several local individuals, organizations and businesses in a variety of categories.

Lifetime member was awarded to Coleman Walker, distinguished alumni to Dr. Robert Carver Bone, public servant award to P.J. Hardy, retailer of the year to Ed and Glenda Riley, industrialist of the year to Sam Chaple, business person of the year to Bob Black, corporate friend of education to Chick-Fil-A of Lebanon, friend of education to Cumberland University, taped by tourism to Tony Bates, Lebanon Wilson County Sports Council award to Ron Pavan, ambassador of the year to Betty Fleming and volunteer of the year to Diana Cavender.

Cedar Tree Awards were presented to Tennessee Orthopedics for the best new professional or commercial building completed this year, to Cumberland Animal Hospital for the best structure converted to a commercial use or significant structural addition or restoration of a commercial or professional building completed this year, to the Wilson County Exposition Center for the best improvement of land usage to enhance the area’s aesthetic or quality of life completed this year and to Venue 142 for the best restoration or preservation of a historical site.

Special awards were presented to Newman Dental Associates and Bates Ford. Special recognition was given to Body Kneads and Lebanon First United Methodist Church.

Retired board members were honored, and new board members were sworn in at the event.

Jud Nave, 2017 chairman of the board, gave closing remarks. He thanked the board members of the past, present and future for their service and provided a look to the future.

“Lebanon-Wilson County has a tremendous amount to offer,” he said.