Harbor Freight store opens in Lebanon

A large banner that displayed the words “now open” stretched across the front of the Harbor Freight building for the first time Tuesday as the store opened to the public.

The grand opening will be Feb. 15.

The 12,000-square-feet store holds all kinds of tools and equipment for pretty much anything, according to store manager Michael Cioni.

Harbor Freight stocks a wide range of equipment from tools, engine supplies and automotive parts to lawn and garden, kitchen and pet items.

Cioni said the retailer has about 700 stores nationwide with new locations opening almost every day.

The closest Harbor Freight location is 27 miles away in Donelson. The next closest location is about 34 miles away in Murfreesboro.

The Lebanon location is currently hiring to fill sales and logistics positions.

Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.