Prospect promotes Frattini to executive director

“Ms. Frattini was chosen for her knowledge and experience in providing support services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” said Jan Hallmark, Prospect chairperson. “Ms. Frattini has been serving in the interim role since last July. During that time, she has worked diligently to refocus Prospect on its core services. In that process, she has initiated several changes that have brought improvements to the agency’s programs and the individuals it serves.”

Frattini graduated from Auburn University with a master’s degree in vocational rehabilitation counseling and vocational evaluation. She started working in the field in 2001 and joined Prospect in 2007.

Prospect leaders said Frattini has been instrumental in leading Prospect from a facility-based focus to one in which the individuals served are integrated into the community through employment, volunteering and daily outings.

Frattini said she believes the main strength she brings to Prospect is her experience.

“During my entire 15-year career, I have been focused on programs that enhance the lives of people with disabilities. I’ve seen firsthand the barriers they face when seeking employment, the lack of opportunities to live independently and the problems accessing their community,” Frattini said.

She said she would use her experiences from the local, regional, and state positions she’s held to continue the mission of Prospect while offering a new perspective.

“All of the changes at Prospect have been necessary so that we can continue to provide the services our community has benefitted from for almost 50 years,” Frattini said.

“People can expect to see a stronger focus on community awareness. We provide valuable services at Prospect, and I want the community to be a part of our journey, not just during challenging times, but also for our many celebrations.”

Frattini said she is focused on continuing Prospect’s strong tradition and making it an even more successful organization.

“Prospect has always had a solid foundation in the services we provide, and with our realignment, we will continue to strengthen our core programs and services,” she said.