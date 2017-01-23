Local entrepreneur releases information storing website

It’s called Audiebox, and it stores important information that a loved one might need in the event of an untimely hospitalization or death. It lets users add trusted contacts that will be able to access such information as financial accounts, passwords, credit cards, bills and expenses, health insurance, as well as personal notes about each item. Each trusted contact will only have access to the information that the user allows.

“A lot of people don’t have this stuff written down somewhere,” said Audiebox creator Paul Agee. “The reason I came up with this idea is because my wife is really not that tech savvy. By inventorying important information in here it gives her one spot to come look and that’s everything she needs to know.”

Agee said the target audience of the site is people with high-risk jobs like first responders and members of the military, and he is trying to keep it affordable for that reason. An Audiebox subscription costs $5 per month.

“It’s kind of like a cheap insurance policy,” Agee said.

The first concern many people have with this kind of site is security. Agee said the site uses a two-step verification method, which verifies the user identity by sending a text message code to their phone when logging in. Also, all data is encrypted, which means he can’t see any of the personal information from the back end of the website.

“I’m not actually getting your bank credentials,” Agee said. “I can look at the database, but it’s all encrypted. It just gives me an ID, but I can’t relate that ID to anyone. We use an encryption method that is so secure that if you go in here and try to update any item, basically we have to delete the old record and create a new one because it is encrypted so securely in the database.”

Agee plans to add more to the site in the future. He is considering adding a health category that would store things like medications, dosages and doctor contact information.

The site went live New Year’s Day.

Agee and his wife, Amy, moved from Memphis to Lebanon in 2014.

He comes from a long line of entrepreneurs. His grandfather served in the Marines for 22 years, but also had side projects going on, as well. When his grandfather retired from the Marines he moved to Memphis and started his own real estate company.

“So he kind of started the entrepreneurial bug in us,” Agee said. “My dad had his own real estate title business in Memphis. I’ve caught on to it. I don’t do any real estate, but I’ve always though about getting my real estate license, especially in the Nashville area.”

Agee is also the owner of Create Coworking, a shared workspace at the Mill, and a software developer for Emma, a tech company in Nashville.