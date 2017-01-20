Hutto to deliver State of County address

Hutto will discuss the county’s accomplishments, as well as achievements of each city, along with the county’s status in education, public safety, growth, livability, economic development and more.

Hutto will highlight the past year’s happenings, which include the opening of the Wilson County Expo Center, Norene fire station and a portion of the Wilson County Veterans Museum office.

Residents got their first look at the 78,000-square-feet Wilson County Expo Center in November. The finished Wilson County Expo Center features a main exhibit hall and four multi-purpose rooms that can be broken into sections. The facility can accommodate trade shows, banquets, concerts, sports and many other events.

Wilson County Emergency Management Agency and Wilson County officials celebrated the opening of Station No. 7 at Greenvale Road in Statesville last year. Hutto, who said residents in the area requested more fire coverage after he took office in 2010, said the station would be a great addition for protection in that portion of the county.

The Wilson County Office of Veteran’s Affairs made its move to the new Wilson County Veteran’s Memorial Plaza earlier this year. The plaza not only hosts the Office of Veteran’s Affairs, but after construction, will also be home to the new Wilson County Veteran’s Museum.

The county also recently tapped Jenny Bennett, who previously worked at Cracker Barrel’s home office, as the new Wilson County Tourism director.

Hutto said the process of finding the right candidates for the job took about four or five months.

“We narrowed it down to a couple of candidates, and when I interviewed (Bennett), there was no doubt in my mind that she was the right person for the job,” Hutto said.

Hutto will also likely discuss one his newest goals – a Wilson County government summit.

The county and city government summit would be for all government to plan for the future together. Hutto said all four mayors currently meet monthly for breakfast to discuss things.

For more information, call Hutto’s office at 615-444-1383.