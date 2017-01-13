Johnson with First Freedom Bank earns money-laundering certification

The designation denotes a superior level of understanding of international anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing principles. The skills earned through the certification enable Johnson to better recognize and combat financial crime on an international level. CAMS certification requires a personal background check, 12 hours of classroom instruction, the completion of external assignments and the successful passage of a comprehensive examination. Those who earn the CAMS designation can better protect their institute by minimizing financial crime risks and money laundering threats.

“Laura is a tremendous asset to First Freedom and our customers,” said John Lancaster, chairman and CEO of First Freedom Bank. “With her specialized knowledge of money laundering, wire fraud and cyber-crime in general, Laura can identify questionable activity and take immediate action to help keep our bank and our customers safe.”

This is not the first certification Johnson has earned. In 2007, she acquired the accredited ACH professional certification from the National Automatic Clearing House Association.

In 2013, Johnson earned a general banking diploma and a bank operations diploma from the American Bankers Association.

Johnson has been with First Freedom since March 2008. She has 17 years of banking experience, primarily in deposit operations functions. Johnson was born and raised in Mt. Juliet and currently lives in Lebanon with her husband and daughter.

First Freedom Bank, headquartered in Wilson County, was established in 2006. A full-service, community bank, First Freedom Bank offers personal and commercial banking services from six locations in Wilson, Putnam and Jackson counties and has about 70 employees. First Freedom Bank has assets in excess of $425 million and is owned by more than 1,100 shareholders from Wilson and surrounding counties. First Freedom Bank is a member of the Better Business Bureau, an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC.