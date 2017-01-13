CINCH acquires Ranch Sorting National Championships after record-setting year

Both companies are committed to western lifestyle preservation in their pursuit to combine tradition and innovation.

The synergies between CINCH and RSNC are striking. CINCH has been a national sponsor since RSNC’s inception in 2007. RSNC boasts a membership base 25,000 strong, which was achieved by honoring its family fun, all-horsemanship-levels-are-welcome approach. CINCH grew its commitment with RSNC in 2016 with the addition of the CINCH Shootout Prize Line, which grew purse size and notoriety at the regional and national events. In 2016, an increased commitment from CINCH helped lead to a record-breaking 25-percent increase in participation across all events and an amazing 5,000 team World Finals.

RSNC founder and president Dave Wolfe is enthusiastic about the direction CINCH will take Ranch Sorting.

“In the last nine years since the start of this association I am extremely proud of the fact that with very minimal staff and very loyal supporters we have been able to run and grow RSNC into a successful organization,” Wolfe said. “CINCH will bring even more recognition through marketing and a much greater financial stability to the long term success of this awesome sport.”

Wolfe will remain as president, which will ensure his affection and enthusiasm for the sport of ranch sorting will continue to fuel the fun, family atmosphere RSNC established a decade ago.

Ranch Sorting enthusiasts can expect development of the sport and association in 2017, including expansion internationally. To learn more about RSNC or to become a member, visit rsnc.us.