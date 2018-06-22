LHS-grad Manning named prep All-American

Selection to the team is based on bowling accomplishments, academic achievement, letters of recommendation, extracurricular and community involvement and submitted essays and resumes. A minimum 3.0 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale is required.

Manning, who will bowl for Louisiana Tech this coming winter, finished fifth in the TSSAA state championships as a senior and led Lebanon to the state quarterfinals last January. A finalist for the TSSAA Miss Bowler award in 2018, she racked up four district most valuable player awards during her career.

She will receive a $1,000 scholarship.