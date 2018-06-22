logo

Lebanon High bowling

LHS-grad Manning named prep All-American

Staff Reports • Jun 22, 2018 at 5:21 PM

Recent Lebanon High-graduate Lindsay Manning has been named to the Dexter High School All-American Team by the United States Bowling Congress.

Selection to the team is based on bowling accomplishments, academic achievement, letters of recommendation, extracurricular and community involvement and submitted essays and resumes. A minimum 3.0 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale is required.

Manning, who will bowl for Louisiana Tech this coming winter, finished fifth in the TSSAA state championships as a senior and led Lebanon to the state quarterfinals last January. A finalist for the TSSAA Miss Bowler award in 2018, she racked up four district most valuable player awards during her career.

She will receive a $1,000 scholarship.

