Wagner, Bradshaw pace bowlers at MSC Championships

Wagner completed her collegiate career with a 14th-place showing among 79 competitors, averaging 184.8 over five games with a 924 series that included a high game of 231, both career competitive marks for the Franklin native.

Senior Amee Pervine finished 36th with 841 pins, followed by junior Kelsey Wezel with 801. Sophomore Rickie Denson was 67th with 745 pins and junior Hannah Ellsworth was 76th with 526.

In doubles Denson and Wezel finished 31st with 1,546 pins and Pervine and Ellsworth were 34th with 1,367.

Bradshaw posted 1,014 total pins in five games, just 30 pins from the Top 10, for 14th place among 85 competitors. His score of 254 was the fourth best in the fifth and final game.

Bell finished 36th in singles with 942 pins, followed by freshman Baytley Cardwell in 46th with 914. Freshman Nick Anderson was 60th with 860 pins and senior Chase Midgett placed 69th with 827. Junior Justin Pervine (78th, 793), senior Johnathon Davis (80th, 785) and senior Nathan Parrott (83rd, 727) rounded out the Phoenix contingent.

Bell and Bradshaw posted a ninth-place showing in doubles with 1,956 pins, including 487, second-best in the fifth and final game. Davis and Cardwell finished 35th with 1,699 pins, Midgett and Pervine were 37th with 1,620 and Parrott and Anderson came in 38th with 1,587.

In the team competition Cumberland’s men, seeded ninth, lost 4-1 to Bethel University (171-182, 135-194, 167-150, 165-185, 159-181) and dropped a 4-3 decision (that included one tie game) to Lindsey Wilson (170-178, 207-157, 206-168, 169-153, 211-171, 188-147, 221-221, 180-193 in the double elimination format.

The Phoenix women, seeded 10th, lost 4-3 to Bethel (185-124, 170-167, 138-168, 175-159, 145-181, 142-145, 135-212) and 4-0 to the University of Pikeville (132-155, 166-179, 114-170, 138-219).