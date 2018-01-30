Denson, Bradshaw lead bowlers in Cincinnati

Denson placed 17th with 1,734 pins over nine games in the two-day event, averaging 192.7. The Mt. Juliet native was just 60 pins from the Top 10 from over 100 competitors and 18 participating institutions.

Junior Kelsey Wezel finished 34th with 1,573 pins while seniors Taylor Wagner and Amee Pervine were 45th and 47th, respectively, with 1,473 and 1,465. Junior Hannah Ellsworth posted 952 pins for the Phoenix.

Bradshaw collected 1,774 pins in his nine games, an average of 197.1, for 18th place among almost 150 competitors from 22 schools. The Lebanon native was just 12 pins from the Top 10.

Senior Chase Midgett finished 26th with 1,721 pins, while junior Justin Pervine was 53rd with 1,605 and freshman Baytley Cardwell recorded 11,68 pins. Sophomore Peyton Bell registered 1,098 pins, freshman Nick Anderson picked up 529 in three games, senior Nathan Parrott tallied 305 in two games and senior Johnathon Davis had 174 in one game.

Cumberland will compete again in the Mid-South Conference Championships in Bowling Green, Ky., on Feb. 23-25.