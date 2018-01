The Red Hawks led 6-2 following the first game despite only a 12-pin difference. Lebanon closed to within 9-7 after the second game as the Blue Devils went up by 30 pins. But Creek Wood matched LHS strikes with its own to end the Devils’ team season.

Defending state individual champion Tyler Moore rolled 219, 257 and 224 high games for Lebanon while Jaleel Dowell delivered 201 and 214 games, Caleb Gregory 201 and Matthew Ham 198.