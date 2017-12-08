Lady Devils roll to district crown

The Lady Devils dusted off Wilson Central 21-6 in the championship match after avenging its only loss of the season earlier in the day by downing Mt. Juliet 23.5-3.5 in the semifinals.

Lindsay Manning rolled high games of 207, 209 and 177 against Central while Skyann Wiley turned in games of 212 and 202 and Hattie Isham 180, 199 and 188.

Against Mt. Juliet, Manning managed high games of 240 and 183, Isham 192 and Kaitlyn Dedman 186 and 183.

The all-district team was announced between rounds. Manning was named Most Valuable Player and was joined on the first team by teammates Isham, Wiley and Dedman. Manning also had the high game for the district at 278 and high series at 706.

Lebanon’s boys bowled for the district championship on Friday.

Pro Bowl West will be the site of the Region 6 tournament the week of Jan. 8.