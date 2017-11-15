Wagner, Wezel lead CU at Brunswick Classic

Wagner averaged 175.0 pins over six games for 1,050 total pins with a high of 221 in game two. The Franklin, Tenn., native was just 51 pins from the Top 20.

Wezel posted 942 pins, an average of 157.0, with a high of 177 in the second game as well. Senior Amee Pervine recorded 824 pins for 78th place, while sophomore Rickie Denson was 87th with 778 pins and junior Hannah Ellsworth finished 101st with 685 pins.

Senior Chase Midgett paced the men’s squad with 1,122 pins over six games, an average of 187.0, with the first three games all over 200, including 222 in game three. Freshman Jarred Bradshaw was next with 1,112 pins and senior Johnathon Davis knocked down 1,101 pins.

Senior Nathan Parrott registered 632 pins in four games, while junior Justin Pervine rolled two games for 361 pins. Freshman Matt Holmes (336), freshman Nick Anderson finished with 307 and sophomore Peyton Bell had 302, all over two games.

Cumberland will take a six-week break before getting back into competition between Christmas and New Years at the RotoGrip Keystone Quaker Classic and the Lehigh Valley Classic on Dec. 27-30 in Allentown, Pa.