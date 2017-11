Ethan Smiley scored a 253 high game, Tyler Moore 223, Caleb Gregory 203 and Hunter Fugate 200 for the Blue Devils, who improved to 9-1.

Lindsay Manning led the Lady Devils with high games of 190, 204 and 223 while Skyann Wiley knocked down a 197, Kaitlyn Dedman 191, Emily Lee 185 and Hattie Isham 183 as Lebanon moved to 10-0.

Lebanon will play host to Merrol Hyde at 4 p.m. Thursday at Pro Bowl West.