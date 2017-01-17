Lebanon girls advance to state

Unfortunately for Lebanon’s boys, last year’s results were also reversed this time as John Overton got a measure of revenge for last year’s sectional loss at Pro Bowl West with an 18.5-8.5 verdict Monday at Tusculum Lanes in Nashville.

Lindsay Manning rolled a 227 high game and Hattie Isham a 197 for the Lady Devils, who will play in the championships last this week at Smyrna Bowling Center.

Jarred Bradshaw bowled a 224 and Tyler Moore a 220 as the District 12 champion and Region 6 runner up Blue Devils finished a 19-3 season.

Bradshaw, Moore and Mt. Juliet’s Ben Giacobbi did qualify for the state as individuals by average.

Manning and Wilson Central’s Megan Metz qualified for the individual tournament on the girls’ side.

In Division II, Friendship Christian’s girls finished as the No. 3 seed out of the East-Middle Region. Representing the Lady Commanders at state will be Holly Abrams, Brice Dabbs, Brooke Eakes and Annalise Jarnagin. Cole Cottrell and Dalton Karstens qualified on the boys’ side.

The individual tournaments will begin Thursday and conclude Friday morning, with the team competition to follow with Team Baker matches at 11 a.m.