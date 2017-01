The Blue Devils will travel to Tusculum Strike & Spare in Nashville on Monday to face John Overton in a rematch of last year’s sectional won by the Blue Devils at Pro Bowl West which sent LHS to the state tournament.

Tyler Moore posted high games of 258, 241, 20, 258 and 204 for Lebanon while Jarred Bradshaw scored 219, 202 and 215; Tyler Burton 215, 216 and 215, Ethan Smiley 228 and Nick Anderson 233.

Lebanon was coming off a 20-7 semifinal win over Creek Wood.