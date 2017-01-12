Lady Devils defeated in region final

The Lady Devils remained alive to compete in Saturday’s sectional with the winner advancing to the State Championships which will roll off Jan. 20.

Lindsay Manning posted high game scores of 187, 214, 200, 209, 172 and 201 for Lebanon. Amber Brakefield turned in scores of 204 and 187 while Hattie Isham had games of 171 and 189.

Lebanon reached the finals by defeating Creek Wood 19.5-7.5 in the semifinals.

Manning rolled high games of 187, 214, 200, 209, 172 and 201. Brakefield posted scores of 204 and 187. Kaitlyn Dedman turned in games of 170, 192 and 171. Isham rolled 171 and 189.