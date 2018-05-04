Birth Announcements

logo

Gayden Noelle Hale

Danielle and Jennifer Hale, of Mt. Juliet, announce the birth of their daughter, Gayden Noelle Hale, on May 1 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon. 

Gayden weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces and was 19-inches long. Her grandparents are Paul and Amber Fite, of Mt. Juliet, and Wayne Hale and Elisa Davison, of Franklin, Kentucky. Her great-grandparents are Leon Jasving and Gayden Fite, of Kingston Springs, Paul and Linda Fite, of Frisco, Texas, Martha Hale, of Franklin, Kentucky, and David and Dianne White of Pigeon Forge.

