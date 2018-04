Christopher and Lesley Troutt, of Hartsville, announce the birth of their daughter, Madelyn Jo Troutt, on Feb. 23, 2018 at 8:36 a.m. at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon. She weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces and was 19-inches long.

Madelyn is the granddaughter of Terry and Sheva Troutt, of Hartsville, Jody and Leonard Jeffreys, of Watertown, and Thomas L. and Ann Shrum, of Lebanon. She is the great-granddaughter of Annie Louise Shrum, of Lebanon.