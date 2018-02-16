Birth announcements

Tamara and Joel Gobson, of Castalian Springs, announce the birth of their son, Knox Elliot Gobson, on Feb. 7 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Knox weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and was 20-inches long. His grandparents are Jim and Denise Gibson, of Lebanon, and Tracy Moss, of Castalian Springs.

Kaylie Raye Vaughn

Kaitlynn Williams and Daryl Vaughn, of Lebanon, announce the birth of their daughter, Kaylie Raye Vaughn, on Feb. 6 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Kaylie weighed 8 pounds, 13.5 ounces and was 20-inches long. Her grandparents are Deborah Wilson and Corey Williams, both of Wilson County.

Jace Tucker Hale

Jessica and Aaron Hale, of Chestnut Mound, announce the birth of their son, Jace Tucker Hale, on Jan. 29 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Jace weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19.25-inches long. His grandparents are Jeff and Tina Glover, of Chestnut Mound, and the late Janice Hale, who lived in Watertown.