Birth Announcements

Chelsey Wilson, of Lebanon, announces the birth of her son, Bentley Cole Wilson, on June 28 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Bentley weighed 6 pounds, 6.3 ounces and was 18-inches long. His grandparents are Karen Holmes, of Lebanon, Violet Barnes, of Lebanon, and Rickey Barnes, of Lebanon.

Rebecca Donnela Aburto

Raquel Ochoa and José David Aburto announce the birth of their daughter, Rebecca Donnela Aburto, on June 26 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Rebecca weighed 8.1 pounds and was 19.5-inches long. Her grandparents are Ericka Ochoa, of Mt. Juliet, and Eva Aburto, of LaVergne.

Miles Andrew Lynn Tyree

Faye and Daniel Tyree, of Watertown, announce the birth of their son, Miles Andrew Lynn Tyree, on June 27 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Miles weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and was 18 ½-inches long. His grandparents are Azel and Marie Tyree, of Watertown, and Lonnie Daniels and Janis Rittenberry, of Watertown.

Hudson Jay Wheeler

Tiffany and Hunter Wheeler, of Lafayette, announce the birth of their son, Hudson Jay Wheeler, on June 23 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Hudson weighed 6 pounds, 5.8 ounces and was 18 ¾-inches long. His grandparents are James and Misty Broadway, of Lafayette, and Jay and Deborah Wheeler, of Lafayette.