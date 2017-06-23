Birth Announcements

Dixie Craigmire, of Gordonsville, announces the birth of her son, Mason Bentley Craigmire, on June 16 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Mason weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces and was 18-inches long. His grandparents are John and Daisy Potts.

Freya Ozetta Kai Hudson

Lacey Danielle and Peter Hudson, of Bethpage, announce the birth of their daughter, Freya Ozetta Kai Hudson, on June 14 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Freya weighed 6 pounds, 11.9 ounces and was 17.5-inches long. Her grandparents are Richard and Vanessa Huddleston, of Lebanon, Kathleen Roth, of Ellensburg, Wash., and Dean and Joyce Hudson, of Calico Rock, Ark.

Jaxson Randy Mahaffa

Ashley Thacker and Jeremy Mahaffa, of Elmwood, announce the birth of their son, Jaxson Randy Mahaffa, on June 14 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Jaxson weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was 19.5-inches long. His grandparents are David Thacker, of Cleveland, Tawnia and Lou Laconca, of Athens, Brenda and Michael Gay, of Elmwood, and the late Randy Mahaffa.