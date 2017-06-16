Announcements: 80th birthday

Bobbie Sue Grisham celebrated her 80th birthday May 13 with a party given by her family attended by more than 100 guests at her church. She has been married to Ray Grisham for 58 years. She has two sons, Garren Grisham, of Carthage, and Tim Grisham, of Carterville, Ill. She also has two grandchildren, Lyndsay (Corey) Cunningham, of Carthage, and Sheldon (Brittany) Grisham, and four great-grandchildren, Allie, Emma, Ella Kate and Mia Jane.