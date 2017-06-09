Birth Announcements

Kristen Robinson and Demetrio Lopez, of Pleasant Shade, announce the birth of their daughter, Maria Joyce Lopez, on June 3 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Maria weighed 6 pounds, 11.3 ounces and was 18.25-inches long.

Her grandparents are Lance and Debbie Robinson, of Carthage, LeeAnn Perez, of Carthage, and Anthony Alley, of Tompkinsville, Ky.

Jacelyn D’Marionna Anter

Jessica and Jelani Anter, of Lebanon, announce the birth of their daughter, Jacelyn D’Marionna Anter, on May 25 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Jacelyn weighed 5 pounds, 11 ounces and was 18-inches long. Her grandparents are Tony and Sandra Jones, of Westmoreland, Sinchona Beasley, of Lebanon, and Shelton Anter, of Trinidad.

Kaydan Gammons

Hailey Craddock and Joshua Gammons, of Watertown, announce the birth of their son, Kaydan Gammons, on May 29 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Kaydan weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was 19-inches long.

His grandparents are Ricky Craddock and Lisa Hicks, of Watertown, and Cheryl Green and Randy Gammons, of Watertown.

Karie Brelle Abston

Courtney Perry and Tereco Abston, of Lebanon, announce the birth of their daughter, Karie Brelle Abston, on May 15 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Karie weighed 7 pounds and was 19-inches long.

Her grandparents are Gary and Shari Burton, of Lebanon, and Red and Venessa Dotson, of Lebanon.

Jordan

Deshawn James

Jodi Sprague and Quenteral James, of Lebanon, announce the birth of their son, Jordan Deshawn James, on May 24 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Jordan weighed 7 pounds, 7.4 ounces and was 19-inches long.

His grandparents are Tammy and Jody Sprague, of Lebanon, and Marsha James and Jeff Seay, of Cave City, Ky. His great-grandmother is Lois Drown, of Lebanon.