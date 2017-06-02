Birth Announcements

Brandi and Brian Mckinney, of Carthage, announce the birth of their son, Neyland Peyton Mckinney, on May 11 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Neyland weighed 9 pounds, 9.6 ounces and was 21-inches long. His grandparents are Angel and Scott Blair, of Hickman, and Jennifer and Dale Mckinney, of Rome.

David Nathan William Conaway

Amanda Pilgrim and David Conaway, of Alexandria, announce the birth of their son, David Nathan William Conaway, on May 15 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

David weighed 6 pounds, 12.8 ounces and was 18 ¾-inches long. His grandparents are Tommie and Diana Pilgram, of Alexandria, and Michael and Paula Gibson, of Deland, Fla.

Zaidyn Michael Alexander Gray

Melinda Hutchings and James Alexander Gray, of Lebanon, announce the birth of their son, Zaidyn Michael Alexander Gray, on May 4 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Zaidyn weighed 5 pounds, 9.4 ounces and was 18-inches long. His grandparents are Jennifer Hutchings, of Lebanon, and Angel Alexander, of Mt. Juliet.

Presley Jeannette VanHook

Kristina and Christopher VanHook, of Lebanon, announce the birth of their daughter, Presley Jeannette VanHook, on May 1 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Presley weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces and was 18 ¾-inches long. Her grandparents are Teresa and Ron VanHook, of Lebanon, and Regina Stewart, of Lebanon.