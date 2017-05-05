Birth Announcements

Christina Harbin, of Mt. Juliet, announces the birth of her daughter, Kaia Isabel Rayne Whitaker, on April 10 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Kaia weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was 18 ½-inches long. Her grandparents are Nanette Eldridge and David Eldridge, both of Mt. Juliet.

Yohan Leroy Meza

Angela and Rogelio Meza, of Lebanon, announce the birth of their son, Yohan Leroy Meza, on April 4 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Yohan weighed 8.5 pounds and was 20-inches long.

Cora Danielle Rogers

Melissa and Addison Rogers, of Lebanon, announce the birth of their daughter, Cora Danielle Rogers, on April 25 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Cora weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20.5-inches long. Her grandparents are David (Tammy) Rogers, Sheila Rogers, Jeff Hutchings, David (Janie) Hartman and Bubba (Tina) Huggins.

Laycee Lynn Andrews

Deborah Burns and Todd Andrews, of Lebanon, announce the birth of their daughter, Laycee Lynn Andrews, on April 18 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Laycee weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and was 19-inches long. Her grandparents are Andrew Newport, of Carthage, Cathy Andrews, of Prom Alliance, Ohio, and Dale Kryzak Sr., of Vonore.