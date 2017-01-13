Birth announcements

Beverly Foster, of Lebanon, announces the birth of her son, Timothy Brayden Kamer, on Jan. 4 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Timothy weighed 6 pounds, 9.8 ounces and was 18-inches long. His grandparents are Kim Bess and Ed Bess, of Lebanon.

Jemma Lynn Cooper

Holly Roberts and Dustin Cooper, of Lebanon, announce the birth of their daughter, Jemma Lynn Cooper, on Jan. 6 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Jemma weighed 8 pounds, 2.9 ounces and was 19-inches long. Her grandparents are Renee Roberts and Thomas Roberts, of Lebanon, and her great-grandparents are Patricia Burr and Donald Burr, of Lebanon.

Tobias Ethan Shaner

Amy and John-Paul Shaner, of Lebanon, announce the birth of their son, Tobias Ethan Shaner, on Jan. 1 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Tobias weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces and was 19 ½-inches long. His big brother is Gabriel Shaner. His grandparents are David and Beth White, of Lebanon, and David and Janet Shaner, of Norcross, Ga.

Zaura Kay Moss

Amanda Lehew and Bobby Moss, of Lebanon, announce the birth of their daughter, Zaura Kay Moss, on Dec. 30 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Zaura weighed 5 pounds, 6.6 ounces and was 19-inches long. Her grandparents are Ricky and Cindy Lehew, of Lebanon and Tracy and Bobby Joe Moss Sr., of Lebanon.

