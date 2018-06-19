Sevier takes over Tigerettes

Though it was announced Tuesday by assistant principal Darian Brown, Sevier has been on the job several weeks now, having taken the Tigerettes to Lebanon’s team camp earlier this month.

She replaces Lane Price, who stepped down last month after eight seasons and is now the Purple Tiger baseball coach.

“I’m very excited about this opportunity, about being part of Watertown girls’ basketball and part of the community,” said Sevier, who will teach Algebra I.

Despite having little if any practice time, Sevier said she was pleased with her new girls at camp two weeks ago.

“I just loved how we got after it. The two things we emphasized were attitude and effort. Those are two things we can control right now.

“They hustled, they were coachable and they got after it at Lebanon. I was happy about the girls.”

Sevier spent the previous two years teaching math at her alma mater Jackson County and serving as an assistant on the Lady Devil team under Jim Brown. She was two seasons an assistant at Macon County. She played two years each at Roane State Community College and at Maryville College.

She was third in NCAA Division III in three-point percentage her first season at Maryville, hitting 46 percent from downtown.

“I did like to shoot,” Sevier, now 28.

In high school, she played her freshman and sophomore seasons at Smith County before moving to the next county to the east, Jackson County, where she was on back-to-back state tournament teams. As a junior, her Lady Devils lost to Forrest by one point in triple overtime. She was all-state her senior season when they reached the state semifinals.

Her coach, Brown, has led Jackson County to seven state championships since 2000.

“Paying attention to details and putting players in position to succeed, play to their strengths,” Sevier said of her mentor.