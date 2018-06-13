Knoxville native Elder inks with CU women

Elder was a four-year letterwinner for coach Jackie Coyne at Navarre High in Navarre, Fla., and spent one season at Pensacola State College, averaging 1.3 points, 0.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists in just 3.8 minutes per game. She played in 19 contests as a freshman for the Pirates.

Last season Elder posted 16.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per outing, starting all 27 games at Columbia State Community College. She netted 20-plus points nine times and scored a season-best 41 points versus Volunteer State, hitting 8-of-14 3-pointers in the 73-71 victory.

She is the daughter of Dedrick Elder and Sparkle Campbell. Her father and step-mother, Dedrick and Lasheka Elder, both played basketball at Walters State Community College, while her uncle, Richard Campbell, played at Middle Tennessee and her cousin, Galen Campbell, played at the University of Tennessee.

Elder joins Torri Daniels (Dyersburg), Secret Hughes (Cincinnati, Ohio) and Dominique St. Louis (Mt. Juliet/Wilson Central) in this year’s recruiting class.