Hughes, St. Louis sign with Phoenix women’s basketball

Hughes was a letterwinner for coach Rob Matula at William Mason High School in Cincinnati and also competed in the shot put in track and field. She is the daughter of Charles Hughes and Diana White.

St. Louis played the last three seasons at Morehead State, playing in 31 games with one start in 2017-18. She scored a career-high 11 points against Eastern Illinois. The Mt. Juliet native saw action in 21 contests in 2016-17 and 18 games in 2015-16 after redshirting during her first season at Morehead State.

She averaged 16 points and 11 rebounds as a junior at Wilson Central High School and posted 12 points and nine boards as a sophomore at Wilson Central. She is the daughter of Derek and Linda St. Louis.