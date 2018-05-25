A basketball camp for grades K-8 will be held May 29-June 1 at Friendship Christian School. Grades K-3 will go from 9-10 a.m. for $75. Grades 4-8 will go from 10 a.m.-noon for $100. For more information, phone FCS girls’ basketball coach Jeremy Hawks at 615-979-9207 or email jhawks@friendshipchristian.org.

MJHS open volleyball gym, tryouts

An open gym for any Mt. Juliet High girl interested in trying out for the volleyball team will be held from 2-4 p.m. May 29-31 before tryouts are held the following week. Coach Jennifer Wilson said that because school will be out, this will be a great time for incoming freshmen to get court time before tryouts, which will be held from 2:30-5 p.m. June 4, and from 2:30-5 June 5 for incoming freshmen and 12:45-2:15 for returning players. For more information, email Wilson at wilsonj@wcschools.com.

MJ Middle girls’ basketball camp June 4-7

Mt. Juliet Middle girls’ basketball coach Molly Sprouse will conduct a camp for girls who have completed grades K-8 from 9 a.m.-noon June 4-7 in Tommy Martin Gym. Cost is $65 before May 18 and $75 after. Email mollysprouse32@gmail.com for more information.

Mt. Juliet volleyball camp June 11-13

Mt. Juliet High volleyball coach Jennifer Wilson will conduct a camp for girls in grades 3-8 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. June 11-13 at the school. Cost is $60. Wilson, her staff and current and former players will teach the camp. For more information, email Wilson at wilsonj@wcschools.com.

Malcolm Manier, FCS Commanders hold fundamental, shooting clinics

Friendship Christian’s boys basketball team will conduct a fundamentals clinic with former Lebanon High star Malcolm Manier for boys and girls ages 8-14 from 4-5:30 p.m. June 11, 12 and 14. They will also hold a shooting clinic for the same age group from 4-5:30 p.m. June 18-20. Each clinic costs $75. For more information, visit friendshipchristian.org/fundamentals or friendshipchristian.org/shooting.

Titans Youth Football Camp makes two stops at Mt. Juliet

The Tennessee Titans Youth Football Camp will make two stops in Mt. Juliet this summer. The camp, for ages 6-14, will be in MJ June 11-15 and July 16-20. Several Titans alumni such as Blaine Bishop, Donald Nicky, Derrick Mason, Neil O’Donnell and Al Smith will provide non-contact instruction led by professional USA Football-certified coaches. To register, visit www.TitansCamp.com or call 877-226-9919.

Wilson Central girls’ hoops camp June 13-15

Wilson Central girls’ basketball coach Jeff Keller, his staff and players will conduct a girls’ individual camp for upcoming first- through eighth-graders from 8 a.m.-noon June 13-15. Cost is $75. For more information, email Keller at kellejef100@wcschools.com.

MJHS softball camp June 19-20

Mt. Juliet High softball will hold an all-skills camp from 8 a.m.-noon June 19-20 on the Lady Bears’ field behind the school. In case of rain, the camp will be held indoors. Check-in will be from 6:30-8 a.m. Grades K-4 will go June 19 and grades 5-8 June 20. Cost is $50 per session.