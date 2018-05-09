Watertown basketball
Tigers' Tomlinson signs with Maryville hoops
Staff Reports
May 9, 2018 at 7:44 PM
Watertown wing Preston Tomlinson signs to play basketball for NCAA Division III Maryville College on Wednesday. Seated with Tomlinson are (from leff) Phyllis Hill, Lisa Fish and Bobby James. Standing are Purple Tiger coach Matt Bradshaw, David Hill, George Gibson and WHS athletic director Darian Brown. The 6-foot-4 Tomlinson scored 611 of his 1,272 career points as a senior. He was named All-District 8-AA regular season and tournament as well as All-Region 4-AA tournament. He averaged 20.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 51.4 percent from the floor.