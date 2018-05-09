logo

Watertown basketball

Tigers' Tomlinson signs with Maryville hoops

Staff Reports • May 9, 2018 at 7:44 PM

Watertown wing Preston Tomlinson signs to play basketball for NCAA Division III Maryville College on Wednesday. Seated with Tomlinson are (from leff) Phyllis Hill, Lisa Fish and Bobby James. Standing are Purple Tiger coach Matt Bradshaw, David Hill, George Gibson and WHS athletic director Darian Brown. The 6-foot-4 Tomlinson scored 611 of his 1,272 career points as a senior. He was named All-District 8-AA regular season and tournament as well as All-Region 4-AA tournament. He averaged 20.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 51.4 percent from the floor.

“Preston is the type of kid who just knows how to play the game the right way,” Maryville coach Randy Lambert said in a statement. “He understands where to be and when to be there within the flow of the offense, and he can score from multiple areas by taking smart shots. His basketball IQ is very high. I think he will find a position on the wing for us, but he has the potential to play several positions on the floor. It will be interesting to see how he grows as a player and what he is able to add to his game. We look forward to having him in our program.”

