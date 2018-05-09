Spray joins Butler at Clemson

New Clemson coach Amanda Butler (left) welcomes Kendall Spray to the Tigers. The former Wilson Central sharp-shooter, who announced her decision on Twitter on Wednesday, established herself as one of the nation’s top three-point shooters at UT-Martin. After sitting out next season per NCAA transfer rules, she will have two years of eligibility with the Atlantic Coach Conference school. Both coach and player are Wilson County natives. Both played for Bud Brandon - Spray her first two years at Wilson Central and Butler at the old Mt. Juliet Junior High School, whose facility is now West Wilson Middle School, where Spray played.