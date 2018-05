Lebanon's Oldham headed to Lindsey Wilson

Lebanon wing Maleigha Oldham signs to play for Lindsey Wilson College on Wednesday. Seated with Oldham are seated from left) parents Tracy Oldham and Benji Oldham, father. Standing are Lady Raider assistant coach Trevor Goodson, Devilette head coach Cory Barrett, Lindsey Wilson assistant Terran Duncan and LHS assistant Kassi Hiett.