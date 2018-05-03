Lebanon Youth Football and Cheerleading will hold a free camp for ages 5-12 from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Lebanon High School. Football players should wear athletic attire and cleats. Cheerleaders should bring athletic attire and tennis shoes.

Mt. Juliet volleyball clinic this spring

Mt. Juliet High volleyball coach Jennifer Wilson will conduct a series of skills clinics this spring in the Lady Bears’ volleyball gym. They will be held from 10-11 a.m. May 5. For more information, email Wilson at wilsonj@wcschools.com.

FCS basketball camp May 29-June 1

A basketball camp for grades K-8 will be held May 29-June 1 at Friendship Christian School. Grades K-3 will go from 9-10 a.m. for $75. Grades 4-8 will go from 10 a.m.-noon for $100. For more information, phone FCS girls’ basketball coach Jeremy Hawks at 615-979-9207 or email jhawks@friendshipchristian.org.

MJ Middle girls’ basketball camp June 4-7

Mt. Juliet Middle girls’ basketball coach Molly Sprouse will conduct a camp for girls who have completed grades K-8 from 9 a.m.-noon June 4-7 in Tommy Martin Gym. Cost is $65 before May 18 and $75 after. Email mollysprouse32@gmail.com for more information.

Mt. Juliet volleyball camp June 11-13

Mt. Juliet High volleyball coach Jennifer Wilson will conduct a camp for girls in grades 3-8 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. June 11-13 at the school. Cost is $60. Wilson, her staff and current and former players will teach the camp. For more information, email Wilson at wilsonj@wcschools.com.

Titans Youth Football Camp makes two stops at Mt. Juliet

The Tennessee Titans Youth Football Camp will make two stops in Mt. Juliet this summer. The camp, for ages 6-14, will be in MJ June 11-15 and July 16-20. Several Titans alumni such as Blaine Bishop, Donald Nicky, Derrick Mason, Neil O’Donnell and Al Smith will provide non-contact instruction led by professional USA Football-certified coaches. To register, visit www.TitansCamp.com or call 877-226-9919.

Wilson Central girls’ hoops camp June 13-15

Wilson Central girls’ basketball coach Jeff Keller, his staff and players will conduct a girls’ individual camp for upcoming first- through eighth-graders from 8 a.m.-noon June 13-15. Cost is $75. For more information, email Keller at kellejef100@wcschools.com.