Mt. Juliet’s Stephens signs with CU basketball

Mt. Juliet center Isaac Stephens signs to play basketball for Cumberland on Wednesday. Seated with Stephens are (from left) grandfather James Heath, parents Sunny and Kendell and sister Kennedy Stephens. Standing are MJHS athletic director Mike Duncan, Golden Bear assistant coach Jonathan Drake, head coach Troy Allen, Cumberland coach Jeremy Lewis, Mt. Juliet principal Mel Brown and Golden Bear assistants Michael Berardi and Nate Stewart.