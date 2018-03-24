Saturday Morning Quarterback notes how a bad job by the NCAA tournament selection committee is great for college basketball fans

This has not been an exemplary month for the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament selection committee.

And basketball fans have been the beneficiaries.

After snubbing MTSU, Oklahoma State and Western Kentucky in favor of Alabama, Oklahoma and other unworthy middle-of-the-pack power conference teams, people were saying the Blue Raiders, Cowboys, Hilltoppers and about 70 others were among the best 68 teams in the country.

Of course, the NCAA tournament doesn’t feature the 68 best teams. A good number of the 30-plus automatic qualifiers come from low-major conferences who are not even among the top 100. But few are urging those teams be pushed out. The small school automatics bring the blend of ingredients necessary for the upsets which are the spice of March Madness.

And while supporters of MTSU, OSU and WKU are upset with the NCAA, it’s actually been good for fans as a whole.

For a few years, there seemed to be relatively few upsets. I remember one year we were waiting for the first-round upsets which never came.

I was starting to think the selection committee had this thing figured out. As long as you are seeding the field based on subjective data, if you’ve gotten it right, there should never be any upsets. And every at-large team in the field should be more deserving than those left out.

All that blew up last Thursday and Friday.

First, Arizona, a team many thought was under-seeded at No. 4 and one some had pegged for the Final Four, lost.

Then, the mother of all upsets. Maryland-Baltimore County, the team which beat Vermont in the America East tournament to send the Catamounts to the NIT and a beatdown at MTSU where the Blue Raiders treated them like they were the NCAA committee, made history as the first No. 16 men’s seed to beat a No. 1 by not just beating, but demolishing the top overall seed Virginia. Among the biggest upsets in history, the Cavaliers are two-time victims as the Retrievers joined then-NAIA Chaminade, which stunned the Ralph Sampson-led top-ranked Cavs in a 1982 holiday tournament in Hawaii.

And since Virginia and Arizona were in the same region, they are a big reason why that region had no top-four seeds remaining for the Sweet 16.

That shattered my bracket, and those of just about every fan who thinks he/she knows something about college basketball.

Saturday and Sunday were little better as more of my teams went down in flames.

Amazingly, I’m only a couple of points out of the lead in our office pool. That’s because everybody else took a hit with Virginia and Arizona as well.

The winners of the pools will be those who choose teams based on their colors or mascots or even the eenie-meenie-minie-mo method.

Those of you who don’t participate in pools because you don’t think you know basketball, that works in your favor this year.

And then there’s the story of Loyola of Chicago, which made history 55 years ago with four African-American starters on a national championship team. Yes, the Ramblers stuck a dagger in the hearts of Big Orange Nation last Saturday. But they’re still dancing as a No. 11 seed with their 98-year-old team chaplain, Sister Jean, who served in the same role in 1963, becoming the darling of the month.

Yes, it (use your adjective here) MTSU and the others who deserved to make the tournament didn’t. But the fact the committee didn’t do its job very well turned out to be a great thing for basketball fans.

It’s truly been maddening.

Sports Editor Andy Reed can be reached by email at areed@lebanondemocrat.com.