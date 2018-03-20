Former Wilson Central basketball star Kendall Spray transfers from UT-Martin

It was not known to which school Spray will transfer to, but the sophomore has two years of eligibility remaining. Should she remain in Division I, she would likely face a redshirt season next year due to NCAA transfer rules. If she transfers to a lower division or an NAIA school, she could play next season.

Spray averaged 17 points per game and shot 43 percent on three-pointers as a sophomore. She was also Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year in 2016-17.

At Wilson Central, Spray set state and national records for her three-point marksmanship, earning an appearance in Sports Illustrated’s Faces in the Crowd section and was a Miss Basketball finalist as a senior.