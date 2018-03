Men win 8-1 versus ONU - Phoenix women take down No. 23 Olivet Nazarene

Cumberland (9-1) is back at home this Wednesday (a match originally scheduled for Sunday) at 1 p.m. versus Martin Methodist.

Phoenix juniors Axel Lucich and Thiago Lopes defeated Olivet Nazarene’s James Carr and Joel Rodriguez, 8-0, at No. 2 doubles, but ONU’s Alfonso Martinez and Tyler Cannon posted an 8-2 victory at No. 1 doubles over Riccardo Ferraris and Francisco Fernandez Meaca. CU’s Ramon Puertolas and Omar Santiagonúñez Ahumada registered an 8-3 win versus Lucas Bolt and Nate Benoit.

Cumberland’s Pau Grabuleda Cruañas started the singles with a 6-2, 6-3, victory at No. 1 against Bolt and Ferraris recorded a 6-2, 6-1, win at No. 3 versus Benoit. Puertolas posted the clinching point at No. 2 with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-0, triumph over Martinez.

Lopes did not lose a game in his victory at No. 5 versus Carr, while Fernandez Meaca defeated Cannon, 6-1, 6-1, at No. 4 and Santiagonúñez Ahumada registered a 6-0, 6-0, win at No. 6 against Rodriguez.

Phoenix women take down No. 23 Olivet Nazarene

Ainhoa Garijo Garrido and Belén Salazar Yañez each registered singles wins in three sets, helping 19th-ranked Cumberland to a 7-2 victory over No 23 Olivet Nazarene in women’s tennis action Friday at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts. The Phoenix dropped a 6-1 exhibition decision to Belmont University later in the day Friday.

Cumberland (5-6) is back at home this Wednesday (aa match originally scheduled for Sunday) at 1 p.m. versus Martin Methodist.

The Phoenix won 2-of-3 doubles outings versus Olivet Nazarne, though the Tigers won the first completed match, with Dana Huck and Amanda Eberly recording an 8-4 win over Jasmine Shankar and Marianela Landi.

Stefanie Navaratnam and Salazar Yañez posted an 8-4 victory at No. 3 versus Mikaela Coose and Anna Belschner before Garijo Garrido and Joana Bou defeated Victoria Monakhova and Anna Kuechenberg, 8-5, at No. 1.

Landi collected a 6-3, 7-6 (4), win against Huck at No. 2 before Garijo Garrido registered a 6-4, 2-6, 6-2, victory over Monakhova at No. 1. Salazar Yañez came back for a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, win over Belschnber at No. 3.

Shankar posted an 8-1 victory at No. 5 versus Eberly and Ana María Collazos won 8-6 at No. 6 against Coose. Kuechenberg collected the other point for ONU with an 8-6 triumph at No. 4 over Bou.

Belmont (4-8) won all three doubles matches, starting with Drew Hawkins and Erin Allen with a 6-4 victory at No. 1 versus Garijo Garrido and Landi. Sarah Brackin and Mical Johnson recorded a 6-2, win against Navaratnam and Salazar Yañez at No. 3 Maria Plaksina and Terra Sheldon defeated Shankar and Collazos, 6-2, at No. 2.

Hawkins posted a 6-1, 6-2, victory at No. 2 singles over Landi before Garijo Garrijo defeated Plaksina, 6-2, 6-2, at No. 1 for Cumberland’s only point of the match.

Nikki Christiansen registered a 6-1, 6-1, win at No. 6 versus Collazos, while Allen posted a 6-3, 6-3, triumph at No. 3 against Salazar Yañez. Shankar won the first set but retired with an injury at No. 5 versus Brackin and Sheldon outlasted Bou, at No. 4, 6-2, 2-6, 7-6.