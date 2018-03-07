Cumberland women receive at-large berth into NAIA Championships

The Phoenix will play fourth-ranked Westmont College next Thursday at 11:45 a.m. CST at Rimrock Auto Arena in Billings. It marks the eighth NAIA National Tournament appearance in program history and fourth in six years under head coach Jeremy Lewis.

Cumberland finished the season 20-11 overall with nine of the 11 losses to teams ranked in the top 15 nationally, including seven defeats to Mid-South Conference foes Shawnee State, Campbellsville University and Lindsey Wilson, teams ranked No. 1, 3 and 10 in the final regular season poll of the year on February 27.

The Phoenix were the NAIA runner-up in 2007 and lost in the Fab Four in 2013. Cumberland also reached the second round of the national tournament in 2005 and 2016, upsetting fourth-ranked Bethel University in the opening round in 2016.