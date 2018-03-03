Women fall just short against No. 1 Shawnee State

The Phoenix (20-11) trailed 9-2 early and 32-25 at the half, but continued to hang around thanks to major contributions off the bench, including Griffith and Watson in the second half and a pair of timely 3-pointers from Carli Codner-Pinto in the second quarter. Bench players outscored the starters, 35-28, in the contest.

Shawnee State (29-3) had just five field goals over the final 14:30 of the game, essentially winning the contest at the foul line. The Bears converted 16-of-18 at the charity stripe in the second half, including 5-for-6 in the final 36.2 seconds.

Cumberland trailed 51-46 headed to the final period but a basket from Kyra Tucker and two foul shots by Micah Norris pulled the Phoenix with 55-51. Watson added two free throws on CU’s next trip, making it a two-point game with 5:50 remaining.

Sienna King hit a basket underneath for the Bears but Griffith answered with a field goal for the Phoenix, one of four buckets for the sophomore in the final period. Hannah Miller stretched the SSU lead back to five with a 3-pointer from the left corner, but Cumberland came right back with another basket by Griffith, this one a 15-footer at the end of the shot clock.

Lydia Poe scored at the rim for Shawnee State for a 62-57 advantage with 3:02 to play, but Watson converted two free throws and after a turnover, Griffith got another basket, cutting the deficit to one. Cumberland got another turnover on the defensive end and Griffith just kept delivering, kissing one off the glass for CU’s first lead of the contest, 63-62, with 1:10 remaining.

Cumberland did not score in the final 70 seconds, though, missing two shots and committing a pair of turnovers.

Madison Ridout delivered a crucial 3-pointer to put the Bears back ahead with 54.2 seconds to play and Ashton Lovely and Hannah Miller made 5-of-6 in the last 36.2 seconds, extending Shawnee State’s winning streak to 24 consecutive games.

Janisha Lindsey finished with 14 points, four rebounds and seven assists, but the other four starters combined for just 14 points. Griffith made 6-of-7 shots and posted 14 points while Watson netted 12 points. Kaitlin Oliver grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds.

Lovely led all scorers with 19 points, hitting 9-of-11 at the foul line. Miller collected 14 points, Poe added 13 off the bench and Ridout posted 11.

Cumberland made just 3-of-15 shots in the opening period but hung around thanks to a pair of 3-pointers from Lindsey. CU failed to score for almost six minutes after a layup by Oliver in the first minute but trailed just 13-8 after 10 minutes.

Griffith scored underneath and Codner-Pinto hit the first of her two triples to start the second period, knotting the contest at 13. The Phoenix stayed within four points most of the period and trailed by one after one foul shot by Ant’Treasia Patton, but the Bears netted the final six points of the half thanks to baskets by Bailey Cummins and Hagen Schaefer and two free throws by Miller for a 32-25 advantage at intermission.

Ridout’s field goal to begin the third quarter pushed the SSU lead to nine, but field goals by Watson and Oliver and a 3-pointer from Lindsey cut the deficit to four at the 5:57 mark of the period. Cummins added a layup and Poe converted an old-fashioned 3-point play, extending the Shawnee State lead to 43-35, but two foul shots and two baskets by Watson made it a four-point game late in the quarter, setting up the final 10 minutes.

The NAIA Championships selection show will take place March 7 at 6 p.m. CST on the NAIA network.