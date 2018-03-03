Saturday Morning Quarterback writes about how basketball is rocking and thanks the Chamber for an honor

Arriving at Northeast High School - forever to be known to the Lebanon Blue Devils as “the scene of the crime” - for Thursday’s Region 5-AAA final with Mt. Juliet, I was struck by the traffic jam of cars trying to get into the parking lot and how full the lot was once I was in.

I had been to the school several times over the past couple of decades and had never seen it so full. And the inside was pretty packed as well.

While the Golden Bears and Eagles were battling on the court, I kept checking Twitter for updates from the Cane Ridge-Franklin battle in Region 6 to see who would go where for Monday’s sectional when I kept seeing tweets from the Middle Tennessee State-Western Kentucky battle in Murphy Center.

The Glass House was packed as the old Ohio Valley Conference rivals fought for the top spot in Conference USA. Video showed the place was rocking in a way I could only dream of as a student in the ‘80s, and even for the few years afterward as the Blue Raiders continued to win under the late coach Bruce Stewart. Don’t remember 11,000 ever showing up for basketball in those days.

But despite two NCAA tournament upset wins in the ‘80s, Middle-mania was never as high then as it is now under Kermit (the Coach) Davis Jr., who took the slow but sure way of rebuilding the program from two decades of mediocrity. MTSU, with NCAA wins over Big 10 teams the past two seasons and nationally ranked for the first time, is on the verge of becoming a national-brand name as it seeks to join fellow mid-majors Butler and Wichita State in the national conversation.

Meanwhile, back in Clarksville, Northeast’s gym was also rocking as Northeast knocked off Mt. Juliet. And the Golden Bears made it competitive enough for their contingent of fans to make noise during the game, also.

Who says basketball is dead?

A special thanks to the Chamber

Two nights earlier, I wasn’t in Clarksville for the semifinals due to the 80-minute drive due to deadline constraints. I probably couldn’t have gone anyway as my wife all but begged me to go with her to the annual Lebanon/Wilson County Chamber of Commerce awards banquet, which was moved to the new Wilson County Expo Center a couple of years ago, as moral support as she gave a presentation. At the same time, my other boss, managing editor Jared Felkins, also urged me to go even though it was in the midst of high school’s version of March Madness. As former Watertown coach Bill Robinson was once quoted in this paper in his current role as Wilson County school board member as saying, “I smell a rat”.

Nevertheless, I was in my seat at the Expo Center during the awards ceremonies when, over the nudging objections of my better half, I was checking my phone for scores between presentations. At that moment, my name was called out as the winner of the Wilson County Sports Council award.

Like the other winners that night, I went up, received an award onstage and went off to the side for photos.

Had I the chance to make an acceptance speech, I might have made up stories about master of ceremonies Mac Griffin’s time as Kiwanis Little League president 20 years ago.

And Chamber president Melanie McDearman Minter was a killer tennis player for Castle Heights Military Academy during my first tenure as Democrat sports editor in the mid-‘80s. In fact, she is a member of the Academy’s final graduating class of ’86.

I would have relayed a story of how then-Democrat photographer Alan Ricketts had gone to CHMA to take pictures of a tennis match. Alan told me afterward how Melanie, playing No. 1 singles for her mom Linda McDearman, drove up in her sports car, whipped her opponent (probably 6-0, 6-0), got back in her car and drove off. Looking back on it now, it sounded like a Mafia hit.

Also receiving awards Tuesday night were Lebanon Special Schools director Scott Benson and Wilson County mayor Randall Hutto. Benson, was a guard for Mt. Juliet’s basketball team (let’s just say the Golden Bears have come a long way since the mid-‘80s) before becoming an ultra-successful middle school coach at Southside. Hutto, as has been well documented in these pages over the years, coached in numerous region tournament games leading the Lebanon Blue Devils.

So let me take this opportunity to thank the Chamber for this humbling and undeserved honor. I suspect a special thank-you should go to Bill(y) Potter, who was a pitcher for Woody Hunt’s Cumberland Bulldogs during my first tenure here and is now on the Chamber board and its wing, the sports council.

And thanks to all the players, coaches and their teams I have had the privilege to watch and cover during the last 34 years (I gag when I see that number). Your accomplishments and, in many instances, relationships built over the years have been a joy to witness and experience.