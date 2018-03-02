Georgetown overcomes first-half deficit, eliminates CU men from MSC tournament

Cumberland (11-18) ended its season with its 11th loss in conference action, nine of those by a combined 48 points, and finished 5-10 versus ranked opponents.

The Phoenix made 10-of-14 shots from the field to start the contest, taking a 21-4 lead less than six minutes into the game, and shot 71 percent in the first half, taking a 47-38 advantage to intermission.

Cumberland maintained the lead for most of the second period, between three and eight points, and led 70-63 with 7:15 remaining after a runner in the lane by Blake Johnson. Georgetown (25-5) put together a 9-2 spurt over the next two minutes, starting with a 3-pointer from Troy Steward.

Steward and Darion Burns each made two free throws and Devon Rowan got a bucket under the basket. Burns’ two foul shots evened the contest at 72 with 5:04 remaining.

The game was tied four more times over the next four minutes, with baskets by Rogan and Holt, Jr., as well as one free throw from Juandrico Walker keeping the Phoenix ahead or even. Poindexter hit three foul shots in the final minute and Holt, Jr., answered with a runner off the glass, pulling CU within a point.

Eljay Cowherd’s two free throws with 6.2 seconds remaining gave Cumberland one last chance, but Rhyan Townes was stripped of the ball with 1.4 seconds to play and the inbounds pass was knocked away, preventing the Phoenix from attempting a possible tying shot.

Reid Pierce netted a career-high 13 points and Walker posted 13 points and seven rebounds for CU in the loss. Holt, Jr., finished with six boards and five assists and Pierce and Townes each collected six caroms as well.

Jacob Conway led the Tigers with 23 points off the bench, hitting 6-of-8 from 3-point range, and Steward added 15 points off the bench as well, 11 of those in the second half. Poindexter posted 19 points and nine rebounds for Georgetown.

Cumberland made seven of its first 10 shots in the contest for a 14-4 advantage less than six minutes into the contest. Pierce got the scoring started with an old-fashioned 3-point play and Rogan nailed his first triple of the half and scored on a drive to the basket as well. Townes and Walker added baskets for the 14-4 lead, forcing a timeout by the Tigers.

Walker added two more field goals and Rogan hit another 3-pointer for a 21-4 lead at the 13:18 mark, but the Phoenix scored just five points over the next five minutes, opening the door for Georgetown.

Cowherd made a triple and Poindexter netted a pair of baskets before a layup by Shadell Millinghaus cut the CU advantage to 24-15. Conway then heated up for the Tigers, connecting on three straight 3-pointers, but a desperation three at the end of the shot clock from Holt, Jr., seemed to get Cumberland back on the track, pushing the lead to 31-24.

Rogan made another 3-pointer and the Phoenix kept pace with Georgetown on the offensive end. Rogan added a triple at the one-minute mark and Walker’s alley-oop dunk put an exclamation point on the first half, though Conway nailed his fifth 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Cumberland took a 47-38 lead to intermission, shooting 71 percent (20-for-28) from the field, including 6-of-10 from behind the arc. Rogan made five 3-pointers and netted 17 points, Walker posted 10 and Holt, Jr., added nine. Conway was the only Georgetown player in double figures with 15 points, all on triples.

Holt, Jr., Powell garner All-Mid-South accolades

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Cumberland senior Diondrey Holt, Jr., was voted First Team All-Mid-South Conference and junior Ty Sean Powell earned Second Team honors in a vote of league coaches announced here Thursday night during a banquet for the Mid-South Conference Championships.

Holt, Jr., leads the Phoenix in scoring with 17.4 points per game, netting double figures in every game but one this season (he scored nine at Shawnee State) with six 20-plus point outings and one 30-point game. The Louisville, Ky., native has posted 18.1 points in Mid-South Conference play, including 32 points this past Saturday against Georgetown College, 28 points at Life University and 21 points versus the University of the Cumberlands.

He has recorded 23.0 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last four outings, hitting 12 of 27 (.444) from 3-point range. He ranks third in the Mid-South Conference in scoring and fourth in assists (3.74) this season.

Powell played with little consistency during the first half of the 2017-18 campaign, scoring in double figures just four times during the team’s first 14 games, averaging 7.0 points and 4.5 rebounds during that span. The Cleveland, Ohio, native turned a corner in January and has been one of the best players in the Mid-South Conference in league play, netting 14.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 65 percent from the field (87-of-134) with 12 consecutive double-digit scoring outings.

He registered 10 points and 10 rebounds versus Life University and 21 points and 11 boards against Shawnee State for his only two double-doubles of the season. Powell collected 28 points at Life and scored 20 this past Saturday versus Georgetown College. For the season he is averaging 11.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in 25 contests.

Four Phoenix ladies voted Second Team All-MSC

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Cumberland University seniors Micah Norris and Janisha Lindsey and juniors Ant’Treasia Patton and Kyra Tucker each garnered Second Team All-Mid-South Conference honors in a vote of league coaches released Wednesday night at a banquet for the 2017-18 Mid-South Conference Women’s Basketball Championships.

Norris averaged 10.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game this season, scoring in double figures 15 times. The Murfreesboro, Tenn., native has scored in double figures in five of the last six games and 8-of-11 since January 18. netting a season-best 18 points at Campbellsville University with 15 points in the first half. She added 17 points at the University of the Cumberlands, 11 of those in the fourth quarter, and collected 15 points versus Shawnee State.

Norris posted a team-best 17 points in Thursday’s 62-56 win over the University of Pikeville in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament. She ranks second in the Mid-South Conference and 19th nationally with 69 steals this year, 2.46 per outing, and has 13 contests with at least three thefts and eight outings with four or more steals.

Patton posts a team-best 11.0 points per game this season, raising her scoring average through January and February, a difficult feat in conference play. The Nashville, Tenn., native has scored in double-digits in nine of the last 12 outings, recording 21 points at Georgetown College, 19 versus Life University and 16 points versus the University of the Cumberlands.

She is shooting 40 percent from 3-point range this season, including 49 percent (29-for-59) in league play. Patton ranks second on the club with 5.0 rebounds per contest with 12 games this season with six or more boards.

Lindsey leads the Mid-South Conference in assists per game (4.96) and assist-to-turnover radio (2.38) while ranking 10th and fifth, respectively, in the country in those categories. She also leads the MSC and ranks seventh nationally in steals per game (2.88). Lindsey has 10 games this season with six or more assists, including 13 at Oakwood University, nine versus Vanguard University and Campbellsville University and eight against Life University and Georgetown College.

The Evansville, Ind., native averaged 5.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists (76 assists to just 31 turnovers) during Mid-South Conference action. She posted her best game of the season at the University of Pikeville, finishing with 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists in 28 minutes, and followed that with 10 points at Shawnee State. She scored a season-best 15 points at Life University as well.

Tucker ranks second on the club in scoring with 10.9 points per contest, netting double-digits in a team-best 17 games. She exploded for a career-best 27 points against the University of Mobile in December, hitting 10-of-15 shots overall and 6-for-6 from behind the arc, and collected 22 points versus Life University, 14 of those in the second half.

Tucker added 17 points at Lindsey Wilson and 15 points against Indiana-Southeast and at Shawnee State. She is shooting just 36 percent (40-for-113) from 3-point range this season.