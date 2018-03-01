Phoenix women hang on for 62-56 win

The Phoenix (20-10) advance to play top-ranked Shawnee State on Saturday in the semifinals at 9 a.m. CST on Saturday.

Cumberland used a 25-6 run to take a 15-point lead midway through the second quarter and took a 35-22 advantage to intermission. Adison Corder’s 3-pointer at the 5:37 mark of the third period pulled Pikeville (14-17) within 38-28, but that was as close as the Bears would get until the final minutes thanks to baskets from Micah Norris and Kyra Tucker as well as a layup in the final minute of the quarter by Kerrice Watson.

Two field goals by Norris and a basket from Patton pushed the CU advantage to 53-38 with 6:14 remaining, but Cumberland scored just one points over the next five minutes, opening the door for Pikeville.

The Bears put together a 13-1 run during the scoring drought for the Phoenix, with buckets from Jamie Castle and Aundrea Matchen starting the spurt for Pikeville. Castle and Kayla Mullins added two free throws apiece before five straight points by Hailey Anderson, the last one an old-fashioned 3-point play, made it 54-51 with 1:20 to play.

Oliver ended the field goal drought with a post move and layup with exactly one minute to play and after a miss by the Bears, the senior hit two free throws, going 5-for-6 at the foul line in the contest despite shooting 40 percent at the charity stripe for the season.

Patton made all four of her attempts at the foul line in the last 23.0 seconds, sealing the victory for the Phoenix.

Norris netted 11 of her 17 points for Cumberland in the first half and Patton and Oliver each finished with 11 points. Tucker added 10, half of those in the third quarter. The Phoenix shot just 37 percent from the field, including 4-of-23 from 3-point range in the contest.

Cumberland’s defense forced the Bears into 28 percent shooting but Pikeville made up for it with a 20-of-29 effort at the foul line.

The Bears jumped out to a 6-2 lead in the first two-plus minutes thanks to baskets from Anderson and Castle as well as two free throws from Matchen. The Phoenix posted a 10-2 run over the next four minutes with a 3-pointer by Patton and field goals from Tucker, Norris and Oliver. One free throw by Cydney Goodrum put the Phoenix ahead, 12-8, with 3:34 left in the opening period.

Carli Codner-Pinto and Oliver added buckets and Patton’s two foul shots in the final minute gave Cumberland an 18-10 lead at the end of 10 minutes. Pikeville scored just two points over the final 6:29 of the quarter, going 1-for-9.

Norris netted the first seven points of the second period with a layup, a 17-footer and a 3-pointer, increasing the CU advantage to 25-10, but then the Phoenix did not make a field goal for more than five minutes, posting just six free throws in the interim.

A basket underneath by Mullins broke the scoring drought for the Bears and Matchen added a putback before a 3-pointer by Mullins pulled Pikeville within 27-17. Oliver and Watson made the six foul shots for the Phoenix before Tucker’s triple from the right wing ended the field goal drought for CU for a 35-22 lead at the half.