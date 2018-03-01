Northeast keeps Bears at bay - Mt. Juliet sent to Franklin for sectional

Northeast rode the high scoring of Alec Kegler and Nico Gonzalez to a 54-44 win on the Eagles’ home floor before a packed house Thursday night.

The Eagles scored the first five points and led 10-2. A jumper from the elbow by Kegler gave Northeast a 14-8 lead at the first-quarter break.

But the Golden Bears used their size advantage and pounded the ball inside to Isaac Stephens and Bryan Aiken to climb back into the game. A three-pointer by Gavin Wilson brought Mt. Juliet to within 14-13 before Northeast spurted back out to a 26-16 halftime lead.

Northeast again scored the first five points of a half, this time to go up 31-16. The Eagles were up 37-28 going into the fourth.

Mt. Juliet showed some grit during the opening minute of the fourth quarter as a Jordan Lockridge steal and layup and a Will Pruitt three-pointer off another Bear steal brought the visitors within 367-33. Another Wilson triple made it 37-36.

But Gonzalez’s fifth triple of the night gave Northeast a little breathing room. A breakaway layup by Lockridge brought the Bears to within 42-40.

But the Bears had to play the foul game and Kegler connected on all eight of his free throws and Quenton Cross all four of his to send Northeast to a home sectional at 7 p.m. Monday with a 28-5 record against Cane Ridge, which lost the 6-AAA final to Franklin 77-68.

The Bears will bring a 24-7 record to former District 9-AAA rival Franklin, coached by a familiar face, former Beech coach Darren Joines, at 7 p.m. Monday in the sectional, a round Mt. Juliet has never won in seven previous tries, all on the road or neutral site. The Rebels are 28-5.

Kegler scored 17 points to earn tournament most valuable player honors and Gonzalez 15. Cross and Jaleel Fletcher joined his teammates on the all-tournament team.

Lockridge scored all 12 of his points in the second half, including 10 in the fourth quarter. Stephens also tallied 12 while Wilson’s 10 included a pair of threes. Aiken supplied seven points and Pruitt a three. Stephens and Aiken were named to the all-tournament team, as was Lebanon’s Eddie Jackson.