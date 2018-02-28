Lady Bears take Region 5-AAA crown - Lebanon visits Ravenwood, Mt. Juliet hosts Brentwood in Saturday sectional

The Lady Bears kept Lebanon at bay 41-33 before a bi-partisan crowd Wednesday night.

Mt. Juliet improved to 23-8 and will play host to Brentwood at 7 p.m. Saturday while the Devilettes dropped to 22-13 and will visit Ravenwood at the same time with the winners punching tickets for the state tournament.

“Region championships are awful hard to come by, so we’re real proud of this,” Mt. Juliet coach Chris Fryer said. “Our kids did a real good job. You got to tip your hat to Lebanon. They played really well. Both of know the most important game is going to be on Saturday.”

The first quarter was back-and-forth, though Lebanon’s only lead was 8-6 on an inside basket by Lindsey Freeman.

Point guard Nevaeh Majors, who rarely shoots three-pointers, drained a triple as the first quarter expired to lift the Lady Bears to an 11-8 lead. Her steal and layup gave Mt. Juliet a five-point lead early in the second period and Lebanon was in catch-up mode the rest of the night. Majors, who earned tournament most valuable player honors, knocked down another triple late in the half before Aaliyah Frazier, who hadn’t played much recently, scored off the glass for a 22-15 halftime lead.

The Lady Bears led by nine during the third quarter before center Christaney Brookshire led a Lebanon rally with three baskets as Mt. Juliet’s Emma Palmer picked up her third foul. Aaryn Grace Lester’s steal and layup brought the Devilettes within 29-26 going into the fourth.

But Palmer returned and hit a couple of baskets and Majors hit what has become her signature shot, a pullup jumper from the lane. She was also handy in dribbling time off the clock as Lebanon had to foul repeatedly to get Mt. Juliet on the free-throw line.

Majors and Palmer each put in 12 points to pace Mt. Juliet while Tondrianna Davis scored seven, Ryleigh Osborne and Shelby Petty four apiece and Frazier two. Davis also grabbed eight rebounds.

Freeman led Lebanon with 13 points while Brookshire had 10 of her 12 in the second half. Lester finished with five, Allissa Mulaski two and Addie Grace Porter a free throw as the Devilettes came up empty from three-point range.

“We missed a lot of tough shots inside the paint, two-footers, physical basketball game, which is what you expect the fourth time around,” Lebanon coach Cory Barrett said. “Both teams pretty much know about every move you’re going to make. You just got to make plays. Give them a lot of credit, they did a good job, made a few more plays than we did, but we’re not done. We’ve got another game. We’re in the final 16, a huge step for our program being in this game, and we battled to the very end. I was proud of our effort. We just got to keep battling and get a little better.”

“Both teams know each other so well, that’s why the game turned out like it was because we know what they’re doing and they know what we’re doing,” Fryer said. “It’s going to be nice to get away from this district and play some other teams and see how that goes.”

Joining Majors on the all-tournament team from Wilson County were teammates Petty and Davis; Lebanon’s Lester and Freeman and Wilson Central’s Nicole Brill.

The boys’ championship game will be played at 7 p.m. Thursday when Mt. Juliet travels to take on host Northeast in Clarksville. The boys’ sectional will be at 7 p.m. Monday with Cane Ridge and Franklin coming out of Region 6-AAA providing the opposition.